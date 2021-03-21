https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/03/20/ireland-nine-nursing-home-residents-die-of-covid-19-despite-being-mrna-vaccinated/
TRIM, COUNTY MEATH — Nine elderly residents are dead after a severe post-“vaccine” COVID-19 outbreak.
Eligible staff and residents received their first doses of mRNA on January 12 and 13, according to the Irish Times. It was either Pfizer or Moderna mRNA shots as those were the only two with emergency use authorization at the time. At least half of the 50 residents tested positive for COVID-19 by January 20.
The country’s Health Service Executive (HSE) said nine residents died by the end of January. Despite the deaths, staff and residents who did not die received the second dose on February 2. Anyone who was COVID-19 positive and survived received their second doses on February 28.
An HSE spokesperson said that immunity does not occur until after the second dose of mRNA shots.
“Even though the vaccine is very good and effective, it is not perfect,” the spokesperson said.
Pfizer and Moderna executives, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, have all conceded that these shots do not stop the transmission of COVID-19.
The Irish Health Products Regulatory Authority said it has received reports of 17 elderly people dying after receiving experimental shots as of early march. But the agency said the shots did not cause the deaths.
Published on March 20, 2021