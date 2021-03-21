https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/joe-biden-losing-grip-aging-president-takes-another-weekend-off-friday-triple-fall/

Is Joe Biden losing his grip?

Did he ever have a grip?

Joe Biden took the weekend off after his triple-fall on the steps on Friday.

Biden was utterly embarrassed by China and Putin last week in very public shows of disrespect.

They know who they’re dealing with.

Even a top Russian official mocked Joe Biden on his obvious dementia.

Then on Friday 78-year-old Joe Biden had a horrible fall, three times, while trying to climb the stairs to Air Force One.

Joe Biden was visibly in pain and rubbed the side of his leg after he fell hard.

WATCH:

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

Here’s an even more concerning angle.

President Biden stumbles while walking up the stairs to Air Force One

pic.twitter.com/t959EPMHpu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2021

The Biden White House blamed the wind for Joe Biden’s three falls on the steps today.

But the Weather Channel said there was only a light breeze today at Base Andrews.

So Joe Biden took the weekend off.

How long can Democrats continue to push this charade?

