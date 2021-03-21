https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/03/21/it-was-not-that-long-ago-when-senate-democrats-opposed-eliminating-the-filibuster-as-byron-york-recalls/

Massachusetts’ Sen. Elizabeth Warren is among Democrats pushing for eliminating the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate, which would lower the threshold of votes needed to pass legislation to a simple majority (51 votes). As Washington Examiner columnist Byron York points out, the filibuster was supported by a majority of Senate Democrats, including vice president (then-senator) Kamala Harris, just a short political while ago.

Note the commentary in CNN’s headline about a legislative mechanism of the U.S. Senate.

Keep in mind, there is a 50-50 party-line split in the U.S. Senate with vice president Harris positioned to cast the deciding vote, which would assuredly favor Democrats.

