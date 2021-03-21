https://www.oann.com/jason-miller-president-trump-will-be-back-with-his-own-platform/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jason-miller-president-trump-will-be-back-with-his-own-platform

GOLDEN, CO - OCTOBER 29: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in the Rodeo Arena at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds October 29, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday it discovered emails pertinent to the closed investigation of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's private email server and are looking to see if they improperly contained classified information. Trump said "I think it's the biggest story since Watergate." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:00 PM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

A senior adviser confirmed President Trump is gearing up for his return to social media, but in a big way.

That’s according to Jason Miller, who said President Trump will be back online in two to three months with a new online platform.

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Miller said. “It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform.”

This came after social media giants, including Twitter and Facebook, banned the 45th President from their platforms amid widespread censorship of conservative voices.

Miller went on to say the new platform will attract “tens of millions” of users.

