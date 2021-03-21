https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/kamala-harris-no-longer-highlighted-black-female-now-referred-asian/
NBC News came out with a report claiming that Kamala Harris is an Asian. Why is she no longer highlighted as a black woman?
The insanity of the left continues. In November, Kamala Harris was highlighted as the first black woman vice president.
Now news organizations are referring to Harris as an Asian.
Democrats and their media show real racism by referring to individuals according to race. This is sick. But even then, to label Harris, as an Asian is not really accurate.
Kamala Harris is about as Asian as Elizabeth Warren is Native.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 20, 2021