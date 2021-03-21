https://justthenews.com/world/putin-carries-nuclear-football?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Kremlin on Monday suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin has the ability and equipment to active a nuclear attack or counter-attack at any time or in any place.

“All the necessary communication tools, including the strategic communications, are always with the president wherever he is, be it Russia or any other country in the world,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a reporter’s question on whether Putin had his nuclear briefcase during the holiday in Russia’s taiga.

Peskov said the same applies to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“How else? Of course,” the spokesman said.

World leaders are presumed to have at least fast if not immediate access to codes and other necessary information and equipment to order the release of a nuclear weapon.

In the United States, the president is purportedly always within near reach of such a briefcase – known as the nuclear “football” – carrying the information.

