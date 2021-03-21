https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/lebron-james-indefinitely-suffering-high-ankle-sprain-saturday-playoff-game/

NBA great Lebron James was injured and will be out indefinitely after suffering a high-ankle sprain during the Lakers playoff game on Saturday.

LeBron vowed to get back to the court soon but the timeline is in question.

Hope he is OK.

Via FOX News:

While much of the basketball world was focused on the NCAA tournament action, the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers suffered a serious setback Saturday, losing superstar LeBron James to injury. James left in the second quarter with what was called a high right ankle sprain. The Lakers said the injury will sideline James indefinitely. The Lakers went on to fall 99-94 to the Atlanta Hawks at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 36-year-old James later expressed his disappointment in a Twitter message — but vowed to get back to the court. “Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates!” James wrote. “I’m hurt inside and out right now. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left.”… …James was hurt when he rolled his ankle under Solomon Hill, who was called for a foul as he reached awkwardly for a steal. The Lakers star screamed and fell to the court clutching at his ankle, yet he got up and briefly stayed in the game.

