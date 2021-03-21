https://thepostmillennial.com/legacy-media-ignores-biden-air-force-one-fall
Legacy media outlets have yet to generally even mention President Biden’s multiple stumbles and falls as he tried to board Air Force One on Friday.
MSNBC, the LA Times, CBS News, the Washington Post, The New York Times and others have yet to report on the incident, which occurred at Joint Base Andrews as the President was preparing to take off for Georgia.
According to the Daily Mail, CNN, NBC and ABC news all featured brief mentions of the incident, all assuring people that the President is “fine” after the stumble.
One notable exception is the right-leaning NY Post, which even ran an article titled: “Karma’s a trip: That time Biden Mocked Trump over ‘slippery’ ramp descent.”
The Trump stumble, ironically enough, was in the front page of many of the outlets that for some reason haven’t covered the Biden stump with the same enthusiasm.
Foreign media, ironically, appears to have picked up the slack, though, especially in the Anglo world. UK outlets are having a field day with the news, with titles such as:
- US President Joe Biden falls over THREE TIMES trying to climb stairs of Air Force One
- AIR FORCE GONE Joe Biden, 78, falles THREE times on plane stairs months after injuring foot
- Biden slips three times in Air Force One fall