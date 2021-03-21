https://noqreport.com/2021/03/21/lt-gen-tom-mcinerney-covid-19-hacked-elections-and-vaccines-combine-for-hybrid-warfare-against-america/

Share the truth

Today, The Two Mikes again spoke with Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney about the current state of security and division in the United States. He also talked about the Wuhan Flu and his contention that it was intentionally released as a biological weapon by the Chinese Communist Party. This is one heck of a interview you won’t want to miss.

Right off the bat, Gen. McInerney addressed the Covid-19 situation. He has long questioned the accepted narrative coming out of China, the World Health Organization, and America’s own healthcare watchdogs, but this is the first time he openly accused them all of covering up the truth.

“We have got to admit that the Covid-19 pandemic out of Wuhan, China, was not a pandemic,” he said. “It was a direct biological attack by China using subterfuge in calling it a pandemic and saying it was an accident. They did it deliberately.”

Gen. McInerney pointed out the confusion we have been experiencing since November is now sorting itself out and the end result is a direct, and perhaps irreconcilable division between Americans who support the continued application of the Constitution as it is written, and those who intend to destroy it. He noted that there is information that continues to come out regarding the fraudulent election but questioned whether it will yield a correction.

“We’re seeing in Arizona, we’re seeing in Michigan, we’re seeing in other states, Pennsylvania and Georgia, this information starting to come out,” Gen. McInerney reported. “And it’s extremely important that it does come out because it shows that it was a fraudulent election. They won by using cyberwarfare led by China but it came from other nations, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Pakistan, even the Vatican worked on one location.”

This must be fixed. The republic is at stake. We cannot move forward with an administration that is in the White House after breaking every aspect of the Constitution to get there.

“What we’re talking about all has to do with the Constitution of the United States and the state constitutions,” he said. “They were violated. So we now have an administration and a president—and I don’t even call him president—we have a person in the White House who was unconstitutionally elected.”

We now stand with a clear view of the Democrats. There is no leftwing in their party. The whole party—and its allies in the media, Big Tech, Wall Street, parts of the Republican Party, and among BLM and ANTIFA terrorists—are all cut from the same cloth; namely, they are destroyers of the republic and, as they are, they must be eradicated.

Gen. McInerney brought it all together with the vaccines.

“There are a number of concerned doctors, very prominent, that are saying that this shot, the Covid-19 vaccine, will impact your immunity for the next go-around, Covid-20 or -21, that will come next winter,” he said. “Like the flu, you get a new flu shot each year, they expect it will be a follow on Covid. This particular vaccine is not really a vaccine that we’re getting now. It will impact your immune system so it cannot handle it next year.”

With the coronavirus released by the Chinese Communist Party followed by the stolen presidential election, the situation is perfect for the next phase of weakening the nation through the Covid vaccines.

“Imagine if that vaccine has certain properties which certain doctors are saying that could impact all the people that got it,” he said. “And you know, all our medical people in the U.S., all our first responders, all of our doctors have this. And if you see this sequence of events of a deliberate biological attack last year, not a pandemic, a massive cyberwarfare on the election which is going to come out, and then you have the impact of the vaccine on all our national security apparatus…”

He paused before calling this what it is. “This is called hybrid warfare.”

The key question is whether the U.S. military will do its duty to the Constitution and preserve it by destroying its enemies, or will it side with the Democrats’ vile coalition and leave to an armed citizenry the role it traitorously turned its back on. Time is growing short. The answer will soon be apparent.

All of Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney’s claims would seem like fodder for conspiracy theorists if it didn’t make total sense. Stay frosty, friends. We’re in very strange times indeed.

Watch the video for this show on Rumble or Locals, or listen on Apple Podcasts:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share the truth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

