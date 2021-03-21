https://www.oann.com/manhunt-underway-for-suspect-in-dallas-shooting-that-left-1-dead/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=manhunt-underway-for-suspect-in-dallas-shooting-that-left-1-dead

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a Dallas nightclub shooting that left one person dead and at least eight others wounded.

The incident happened on Saturday at Pryme Bar. Tensions escalated quickly between two groups of people before an unknown suspect then opened fire.

On 3/20/2021 at 1:30 a.m., Dallas officers responded to a shooting at 10333 Technology Blvd. Officers found 8 individuals had been shot by an unknown suspect. One victim died. The suspect remains at large. Go to our blog for details. https://t.co/YGW2UIaSRs — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 20, 2021

21-year-old Daisy Navarrete was fatally shot. The others were sent to nearby hospitals with conditions ranging from stable to critical.

Family members of Navarrete said they are heartbroken and want justice.

“We want justice. We just want this person to pay for what he did, because this person does not understand what he just did to this family,” the victim’s uncle said.

Police are still searching for the shooter, who is believed to be an African American male in his twenties.

In the meantime, a $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

