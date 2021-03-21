https://www.oann.com/miami-beach-declares-state-of-emergency-amid-spring-break/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=miami-beach-declares-state-of-emergency-amid-spring-break

City of Miami Beach Police officers arrest several males on Ocean Drive and 10th Street as spring break has officially begun Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

City of Miami Beach Police officers arrested several males on Ocean Drive and 10th Street during spring break Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Miami Beach, Florida declared a state of emergency after spring breakers descended on the city.

Democrat Mayor Dan Gelber announced an evening curfew in the entertainment district on Saturday, while also shuttering major roads into the city overnight.

This came despite Florida notably having some of the loosest restrictions, while maintaining similar, and in some states, better numbers than Democrat lockdown states.

People enjoy the beautiful weather walking on Ocean Drive, as the of City of Miami Beach have implemented the Miami Beach Vacation Responsibly campaign, Tuesday March 2, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

People walked on Ocean Drive, as the of City of Miami Beach implemented the Miami Beach Vacation Responsibly campaign, Tuesday March 2, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Local officials claimed the city is being overrun with college students who are disregarding safety protocols.

“Circumstances have simply just made it too difficult, too many people are coming here right now,” Gelber stated. “Although at times it seems perfectly fine during the day, especially at night there is no question that it becomes a place that feels a little out of control, or a lot out of control.”

The measures will remain effective for at least 72 hours, but Gelber said they could potentially be expanded.

