A migrant who is seeking asylum in the United States admitted in an interview that aired Sunday that he would not have attempted to travel to the U.S. if Donald Trump were still president.

In fact, the migrant said specifically that he decided now was the right time to seek asylum here because of President Joe Biden.

What are the details?

ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz recently spoke with a Brazilian man — just one of the tens of thousands of migrants who are traveling to the U.S. in search of asylum — who admitted that Biden’s presidency was a motivating factor for coming to America.

“Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was president?” Raddatz asked.

“Definitely not. Definitely. We have a chance, you know. The same environment that’s been going on today wasn’t there last year,” the man responded. “We used to watch the news and I definitely wouldn’t do this.”

Raddatz followed up,” So did you come here because Joe Biden was elected president?”

“Basically, basically,” the man said. “The main thing was the violence in my country. And the second thing, I think, was Joe Biden.”

What is the background?



Biden campaigned on promises to reverse many of Trump’s deterrent immigration policies. After Biden won the election, migrants said they expected the Biden administration to “honor its commitments.”

Thus far, Biden has made good on his promises. For example, Biden repealed Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy that forced asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while their asylum requests are processed by U.S. immigration courts.

Now, because migrant processing infrastructure is being overwhelmed by asylum-seekers, some migrants are reportedly being released from custody without necessary court information.

Still, despite the magnifying crisis, Biden administration officials are blaming Trump.

“As we were coming into the administration, we knew we were inheriting an absolute mess from the previous administration — that there were aspects of our legal immigration system that had been gutted and a department that lacked the personnel to administer our laws,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, director of the White House’s office of intergovernmental affairs, told CNN.

Another administration official told CNN, “When we came into office, like, it was a disaster. I mean, really. The staffing wasn’t in place, the structures weren’t in place.”

However, Texas Democrats like Rep. Henry Cuellar, who represent districts along the U.S.-Mexico border, believe Biden’s immigration policies are contributing to the crisis.

“You just can’t say, ‘Yeah, yeah, let everybody in’ — because then we’re affected down there at the border,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said recently. “The bad guys know how to market this.”

