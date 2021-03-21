https://www.dailywire.com/news/more-details-emerge-in-tiger-woods-crash

Law enforcement sources have reportedly said they they believe Tiger Woods never hit the brakes as he crossed a median and two lanes of oncoming traffic before careening down a ravine last month.”

… [I]nvestigators believe Tiger did nothing to prevent the crash once he lost control of the vehicle,” TMZ reported. “Sources with direct knowledge say investigators have looked at various videos … from the hotel where he started the ill-fated drive to various surveillance cameras along the way,” TMZ wrote, adding that “the evidence indicates he accelerated and was speeding when he lost control.”

Earlier reports said there were no skid marks at the site, meaning Woods may not have braked. “The evidence appears to support forensic experts’ earlier theories that Woods, who was on his way to a golf course to film a show with NFL stars, may have fallen asleep at the wheel,” The Daily Mail reported.

The new reports come after the Los Angeles County sheriff said Woods did not receive special treatment after his February 23 car crash. “For anybody suggesting he somehow received any different treatment than anybody else, he did not,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, according to USA Today.

But the sheriff said his department needs to hire more Drug Recognition Experts (DRE), a lesson learned as authorities investigated Woods’ crash.

“I can tell you this: We do need more drug-recognition experts within the department. We need to hire more, but then again, that costs money. We need to train more. We’re going to be training with the resources we have to increase our pool of available DRE experts,” he said.

“And that’s something that obviously, lessons learned from every incident and how can we can apply what we learned to future events and to make ourselves more, a better organization and more effective? And those are one of the things we’re going to be doing,” he added.

After the crash, law enforcement officials quickly declared it an accident. But in an earlier report in USA Today, some experts questioned that declaration.

“In the early stages of their investigation into why Tiger Woods crashed his car on Feb. 23, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials made critical decisions that were favorable to Woods and effectively gave him the benefit of the doubt, according to forensic experts,” USA Today reported on Monday.

For instance, Villanueva announced that his deputies “did not see any evidence of impairment.”

“The deputy at the scene assessed the condition of Tiger Woods and there was no evidence of any impairment whatsoever,” Villanueva said. “He was lucid, no odor of alcohol, no evidence of any medication, narcotics or anything like that would bring that into question. So that was not a concern at the time.”

The day after the accident, Villanueva said the crash was “purely an accident.”

“But the available evidence in the case indicates Woods was inattentive or asleep when his vehicle went straight into a median instead of staying with his lane as it curved right, multiple forensic experts told USA TODAY Sports,” the paper wrote.

Woods on Wednesday shared an update on his recovery progress. “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.”

“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,” Woods wrote.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

