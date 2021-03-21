https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/brad-wilmouth/2021/03/20/msnbc-insanity-gop-just-al-qaeda-wants-only-white-men-voting

On Thursday, MSNBC’s Deadline: White House again demonstrated that it’s the place for far-left trash talk and poisonous dialogue as MSNBC contributor and frequent guest Jason Johnson actually claimed that, in addition to his scorching hot take that Republicans are “a cult not radically dissimilar from al-Qaeda,” the GOP will stop at nothing to bar anyone other than Christian, straight, and white men from voting.

His comments came during a discussion of a current push by Republicans for voting reform in Georgia that Democrats have been freaking out about, and moves by congressional Democrats to federally ban some of the safeguards against voter fraud.

Johnson did shift gears to voting, but first likened the thinking of Republicans to that of al-Qaeda terrorists. After declaring that Republicans have gotten “dumber” in the last decade due to polling on birtherism and voting, he became unglued, spewing hatred for anyone who disagrees with and votes differently than him:

And, at some point, you have to recognize that when people worship white supremacy — when people worship Trump — when people worship whatever kind of Q-Anon conspiracy they want, it is now a cult. It is a cult not radically dissimilar from al-Qaeda — at least from what we’ve seen so far — as far as the belief system. And when you deal with cults, you can no longer defeat those people with logic. You just have to defeat them with laws and you have to allow people to live in whatever kind of crazy fantasy world they want as long as they’re not harming other people.

A few minutes later, host and Republican-turned-Democrat Nicolle Wallace turned to voting and asserted that “this is no fraud” in elections and supporting the far-left HR.1 isn’t “about election security,” but “the preservation of democracy” and deciding “what kind of country” we want to live in.

After recalling that, for most of U.S. history, most Americans were not allowed to vote, making the last several decades of greater voting rights historically unusual, he warned:

And if we aren’t vigilant — if we don’t hold these people accountable — if we don’t listen to their crazy conspiracies — we don’t allow people to get on television and say, “Well, there’s voter fraud” — you don’t allow Ted Cruz or anyone else to get on television and say, “I don’t know if Joe Biden is actually President of the United States” — we have to stop these people at every single turn because they will take America back to the 1930s, ’40s, and ’20s, and make sure that nobody who’s not a straight white male Christian is actually able to vote and exercise their right in this country.

Johnson has such a history of making incendiary comments about race that, about a year ago, he was not only suspended from MSNBC, but lost his political editor position at The Root and had to relocate to the The Grio where he’s currently a contributor.

Transcript follows:

MSNBC’s Deadline: White House

March 18, 2021

4:12 p.m. Eastern JASON JOHNSON: This is the thing that’s even more scary for me, right? So, you’ve got 62 percent of self-identified Republicans in 2021 who were saying, “hey, I think the election was rigged.” I looked back at 2011 and you had 45 percent of Republicans in 2011 who thought Barack Obama was born in Kenya. So literally the Republican Party has gotten dumber or crazier or more conspiracy-oriented in the last decade. I mean, it should be easier to convince people that Obama was born in Kenya than it should be to think that Joe Biden and somehow a collection of Democrat and Republican state senators and secretaries of State managed to rig an entire election. But that is what we’re facing right now, It’s not just a crisis of confidence. It’s not just a crisis of competence. It’s a crisis of truth, and, at some point, you have to recognize that when people worship white supremacy — when people worship Trump — when people worship whatever kind of Q-Anon conspiracy they want, it is now a cult. It is a cult not radically dissimilar from al-Qaeda — at least from what we’ve seen so far — as far as the belief system. And when you deal with cults, you can no longer defeat those people with logic. You just have to defeat them with laws and you have to allow people to live in whatever kind of crazy fantasy world they want as long as they’re not harming other people. (…) 4:17 p.m. Eastern NICOLLE WALLACE: And, Jason, this is, I think, the frame that is urgently needed — that these aren’t about — I mean, there is no fraud. So these are not about election security — this is about the preservation of democracy and making it — this isn’t right-left — this isn’t about — who — as David Plouffe is saying, who won in 2020 or who wins in 2022 — this is about, “What kind of country do you want to live in?” JOHNSON: Yeah, and, Nicolle, and I think historic context is important here. We’ve really only had free elections in this country for about 50 years anyway. This is actually the norm. Until you go to the activism of the 1960s, it was routine for large swaths of Americans to just be locked out of voting. Black people were locked out of voting, women were locked out of voting, Asian people were locked out of voting. What we’re seeing the Republican Party do now is actually go back to the norm of voting behavior — the norm of American voter suppression. So we are fighting for a future that we really have only had for 40 or 50 years. So when — when Senator Warnock is talking about, “Hey, this is for democracy — this is for our future,” he’s not just speaking pie in the sky. He’s literally saying, “I live in a state where this was the history of the state. I am in the state where the blood of John Lewis is in the ground from people who fought to make sure that everybody has a right to vote.” And that’s what I think people have to remember — that this is not some new thing — that we have a history of this in our country. And if we aren’t vigilant — if we don’t hold these people accountable — if we don’t listen to their crazy conspiracies — we don’t allow people to get on television and say, “Well, there’s voter fraud” — you don’t allow Ted Cruz or anyone else to get on television and say, “I don’t know if Joe Biden is actually President of the United States” — we have to stop these people at every single turn because they will take America back to the 1930s, ’40s, and ’20s, and make sure that nobody who’s not a straight white male Christian is actually able to vote and exercise their right in this country.

