MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance claimed Friday that joking about President Joe Biden’s infamous tripping incident while boarding Air Force One could encourage an assassination attempt against Biden.

What is the background?



With cameras rolling, Biden tripped three times while climbing stairs to board Air Force One on Friday. In response, the White House blamed the wind.

Of course, the incident quickly triggered internet memes and jokes.

Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, even posted a video that jokingly showed his father hitting a golf ball that strikes Biden in the head to trigger his stair-tripping incident.

“It wasn’t the wind folks,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

What did Nance say?

The MSNBC terrorism analyst claimed Trump Jr.’s tweet was “dangerous” because it could inspire bad actors to harm the president.

“Well, it’s dangerous because what he does is he makes light of the potential of injury people,” Nance alleged on Dean Obeidallah’s SiriusXM radio show.

Shockingly, Nance claimed that members of firearm forums may see Trump Jr.’s video and become inspired to use their “long-range shooting skills” against Biden.

Look, you know one of the things that I do is I monitor right-wing extremists’ internal communications. I watch their chats, I watch their telegram channels and their Parler tweets and go on the forums that they’re very prevalent on. And some of the forums that are prevalent are gun forums. And let me tell you, you want to see some seething hotbeds of violence — you know potential violence — and some of these people have long-range shooting skills. And this is the sort of thing that they would you know they would see that video and it would turn into a discussion of whether they use a .338 Lapua or whether they use .50 caliber BMG to get that shot, right?

Somehow Trump Jr.’s video invokes murder jokes, Nance went on to claim.

“That is joking about murder, and you know the thing is so long as it’s not directly stating you know ‘I want to do X,Y or Z to Joe Biden’ they can get away with that. But the point is [Trump Jr’s video] mainstreams the potential for danger,” Nance said.







