UPDATED 10:00 AM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

A New Mexico man confessed to murdering over a dozen people, including his ex-wife. According to federal prosecutors on Friday, 47-year-old Sean Michael Lannon admitted to a cross-country killing spree.

Lannon was arrested earlier this month for allegedly breaking into Michael Dabkowski’s New Jersey home and beating him to death. According to Lannon, Dabkowski was his youth mentor and sexually abused him as a child.

Prosecutors said during his arrest, Lannon admitted to the murder and fifteen others in New Mexico. This came after authorities found four bodies at an Albuquerque airport, one of which belonged to his ex-wife, Jennifer Lannon.

#BREAKING: #SeanLannon, the man accused of killing a man in East Greenwich Township, NJ, and the primary suspect in a quadruple murder in New Mexico has admitted to killing a total of 16 people, prosecutors say. @GrayHall6abc will have the latest tonight in Action News. pic.twitter.com/Qnq9r2UfEd — Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) March 19, 2021

Jennifer’s brother said the family raised the alarm after they didn’t hear from her for two weeks.

“We started getting curious about what’s going on and made more contact attempts and couldn’t get in touch with her, and we kept asking Sean, ‘hey, what’s going on?’ and he would give us bits of, little bits of information,” Chris Whitman, the victim’s brother said. “That’s when we decided as a family to file a missing person’s report towards the end of January, beginning of February.”

Prosecutors said Lannon lured the victims inside a home, where they were then murdered.

The identity of the other alleged victims have not yet been confirmed. Lannon is currently only facing charges for the New Jersey murder, but officials are working to corroborate his confession.

