http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_RVDm56pRPc/

Netflix plans to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its documentary series Tiger King with a TikTok drag queen musical adaption, titled The Tiger Queens: The Tiger King Musical LIVE.

“Tiger King was unleashed on the world one year ago today,” tweeted Netflix on Saturday. “Looking back, it feels like Tiger King was the perfect series to match the mood of March 2020 — it was like nothing we’d ever seen before, nothing quite made sense, and we didn’t exactly know how it would end.”

Looking back, it feels like Tiger King was the perfect series to match the mood of March 2020 — it was like nothing we’d ever seen before, nothing quite made sense, and we didn’t exactly know how it would end https://t.co/fOi2hiGUpn — Netflix (@netflix) March 20, 2021

“Because just when you thought life — or Tiger King — couldn’t get any wilder, it did,” Netflix continued in a follow-up tweet. “But somehow, if even for a moment, it felt like we were a little more prepared to endure the madness.”

“Because even though so many of us were literally alone, we had one fun thing to share together,” the streaming giant added. “And it gave us an excuse to laugh, gasp, and stare in shock at something that wasn’t the news for a second.”

And it gave us an excuse to laugh, gasp, and stare in shock at something that wasn’t the news for a second https://t.co/qpU95dYi8C — Netflix (@netflix) March 20, 2021

“It also foreshadowed a bit of what the rest of 2020 would bring… And gave us something to look forward to,” Netflix wrote.

“And to celebrate Tiger King’s one year anniversary, we’re hosting Tiger Queens: The Tiger King Musical LIVE on TikTok next week!!” the streaming giant announced.

And to celebrate Tiger King’s one year anniversary, we’re hosting Tiger Queens: The Tiger King Musical LIVE on TikTok next week!! pic.twitter.com/6cSt5VDans — Netflix (@netflix) March 20, 2021

Casting for the musical was revealed in a promotional poster tweeted by Netflix, which revealed that Tiger Queens is slated to star Kim Chi as Carole Baskin, Heidi N Closet as “The Tiger,” and Willam as Joe Exotic.

All three are alums of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The drag queen musical will debut next week, on March 28.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler @alana, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

