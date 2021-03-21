https://justthenews.com/government/congress/ny-gop-rep-reed-wont-seek-2022-reelection-after-sexual-misconduct-allegation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York GOP Rep. Tom Reed apologized Sunday for inappropriate actions toward a woman several years ago and said he will not seek 2022 reelection.

Reed, in a statement, said he will not seek any reelection next year, which eliminates him as a top Republican contender to challenge embattled New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo if he proceeds with efforts to win a fourth term.

Reed, from western New York, was accused last week of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra without her consent in 2017. The 49-year-old Reed on Sunday also apologized to the woman, according to the Associated Press.

He said the incident involving then-lobbyist Nicolette Davis occurred “at a time in my life in which I was struggling.” He said he entered treatment that year and realized he was “powerless over alcohol.”

Reed apologized to his wife and children, and to Davis, and said he planned “to dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions.”

The announcement came two days after The Washington Post reported the allegations from Davis, who said Reed when sitting next to her at a Minneapolis bar unhooked her bra from outside her blouse and moved his hand to her thigh.

Reed originally said that account of his actions was not accurate.

On Sunday he said: “In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility,” the wire service also reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

