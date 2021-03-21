https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/03/21/one-for-the-kiddos-dr-anthony-fauci-gets-his-own-childrens-book-n347859
About The Author
Related Posts
The Elephant in the Room in Anchorage Today
March 18, 2021
Biden Opening Another Migrant Facility For Kids in Florida, Here's What Kamala Harris Said About It in 2019
February 24, 2021
What's Scarier? Biden's Totalitarian Promises, or the Number of Americans Who Willingly Acquiesce?
March 12, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy