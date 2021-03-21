https://www.lifezette.com/2021/03/watch-police-officers-lead-prayer-for-homeless-woman-in-arlington-texas/

Arlington, TX – It all started when Arlington Police Officer Urlacher noticed a vehicle driving with a paper tag that was unreadable and made a ‘routine’ traffic stop.

“The woman driving the vehicle told him she was working on getting the tag situation fixed and explained that she was in a transitionary period in her life. It became very clear to Officer Urlacher that she was living out of her vehicle – and so as you hear in his body cam video, he tells her he’s not concerned about a paper tag,” – Arlington PD Media Coordinator Tim Ciesco

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: GOP Texas Rep Says Biden Created Border Crisis – Predicts It Will Get Worse In Coming Months

When officers realized the woman was living out of her vehicle, they asked her if there was anything they could do to help. The woman asked the officers if they could pray for her, and they did just that.

Officer Cory Urlacher led the prayer along with Officer Leonard Moon and Officer Dominque Baker.

After praying for the woman the officers provided the woman with information on housing and food resources within the community.

This piece was written by Zach Heilman on March 21, 2021. It originally appeared in RedVoiceMedia.com and is used by permission.

Read more at RedVoiceMedia.com:

(VIDEOS) Best Of Biden Falls Up Stairs Memes

LEO Round Table: The Shooting That Got 5 Cops Arrested

LEO Round Table: Is Taunting The Police Now A Crime?

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

