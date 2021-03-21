https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/poll-almost-half-us-voters-believe-president-biden-blame-southern-border?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Almost half of U.S. voters think President Biden is to blame for the “migrant crisis” at the southwest U.S. border and not former President Trump, according to a new Just The News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Forty percent of respondents pointed to Biden when asked: “Which of the following to you believe is the most responsible for the current migration crisis at the southern border.”

Twenty-seven percent responded that Trump is to blame.

Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants have in recents weeks flocked the border, following Biden having signed executive overriding those by Trump that tightened U.S. immigration law, especially during the pandemic. Many of those coming to the border are unaccompanied minors, which has created addition problems at border detaining facilities amid the pandemic.

In the poll,12% of respondents put the blame on Congress while the remaining 21% said they were unsure.

Just the News Daily Poll RMG Research

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed-mode approach from March 18-20, 2021, and had a margin of sampling error: +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Click here to see the poll’s cross-demographic tabulations.

Click here to see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

