https://100percentfedup.com/our-country-is-being-destroyed-trump-releases-blistering-statement-on-biden-border-chaos-and-offers-solution/

After DHS Secretary Mayorkas went on several Sunday news shows and lied about what’s happening at the southern border, President Trump released a blistering statement condemning the Biden border policy. He called the DHS Secretary “clueless,” but it’s more likely that the Biden administration knows exactly what they’re doing.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America

We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history. All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of just a few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast.

The pathetic, clueless performance of Secretary Mayorkas on the Sunday Shows today was a national disgrace. His self-satisfied presentation—in the middle of the massive crisis he helped engineer—is yet more proof he is incapable of leading DHS. Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens, then the whole world will come.

Furthermore, the Mayorkas Gag Order on our Nation’s heroic border agents and ICE officers should be the subject of an immediate congressional investigation. But it’s clear they are engaged in a huge cover-up to hide just how bad things truly are. The only way to end the Biden Border Crisis is for them to admit their total failure and adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies.

They must immediately complete the wall, which can be done in a matter of weeks—they should never have stopped it. They are causing death and human tragedy. In addition to the obvious, drugs are pouring into our country at record levels from the Southern Border, not to mention human and sex trafficking. This Administration’s reckless policies are enabling and encouraging crimes against humanity. Our Country is being destroyed!

OUR PREVIOUS REPORT ON THE DHS SECRETARY HITTING THE SUNDAY NEWS SHOWS:

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is playing fast and loose with the truth about what’s going on at America’s southern border right now. He went on several morning shows and repeated the lie that the border is secure (video below) The old saying, “If you repeat a lie often enough., it becomes truth,” is very true with the false narrative the Biden administration is trying to push.

MSNBC anchor Jonathan Cathcart gave zero pushback for the lie:

The DHS Secretary was called out by Chris Wallace but Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted out several times to the DHS Secretary about the Biden administration’s border policy. He didn’t hold back!

The series of tweets by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tell the real story:

This morning, Biden DHS Secretary @SecMayorkas claimed “the border is secure”

The situation unfolding at the border is a crisis and DC is completely divorced from reality

I spoke to @MarthaRaddatz @ThisWeekABC about the surge of illegal immigration and humanitarian crisis

I’ve been governor under three presidents, and this is by far the worst situation we’ve seen Washington has never been more out of touch, and it starts at the top 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 21, 2021

I’ve been governor under three presidents, and this is by far the worst situation we’ve seen Washington has never been more out of touch, and it starts at the top

The Biden administration’s words & actions caused this crisis The perception among migrants is that US borders are open, asylum policies have changed & now is the time to head north This administration must act now & deter individuals from making this dangerous journey.

The Biden administration’s words & actions caused this crisis The perception among migrants is that US borders are open, asylum policies have changed & now is the time to head north This administration must act now & deter individuals from making this dangerous journey 3/3 pic.twitter.com/AhOn7IQHj4 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 21, 2021

