President Trump issued a statement Sunday evening slamming the Biden administration over its handling of the border crisis. Trump sharply criticized Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, calling his performance on the Sunday talk shows defending Biden’s border and immigration policies “pathetic, clueless” and a “national disgrace”. Trump called on Biden to “immediately complete the wall” and “adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies.”

A reported 15,000 unaccompanied child migrants are in U.S. custody this weekend, including 5,000 being kept in overcrowded Border Patrol stations not meant for children. Other reports state that the Biden administration is releasing some migrants without a court date while others are being housed in hotels under a new $86 million federal contract.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history. All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast. TRENDING: BREAKING: SWAT Team Moves In As Spring Breakers Commit Violence, Destroy Restaurants…City of Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency [VIDEO] The pathetic, clueless performance of Secretary Mayorkas on the Sunday Shows today was a national disgrace. His self-satisfied presentation—in the middle of the massive crisis he helped engineer—is yet more proof he is incapable of leading DHS. Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens then the whole world will come. Furthermore, the Mayorkas Gag Order on our Nation’s heroic border agents and ICE officers should be the subject of an immediate congressional investigation. But it’s clear they are engaged in a huge cover-up to hide just how bad things truly are. The only way to end the Biden Border Crisis is for them to admit their total failure and adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies. They must immediately complete the wall, which can be done in a matter of weeks—they should never have stopped it. They are causing death and human tragedy. In addition to the obvious, drugs are pouring into our country at record levels from the Southern Border, not to mention human and sex trafficking. This Administration’s reckless policies are enabling and encouraging crimes against humanity. Our Country is being destroyed!

Samples of Mayorkas interviews President Trump referenced:

ABC News This Week:

ABC Raddatz fact checks DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: the Biden administration was warned of crisis, migrants cite Biden’s policy changeshttps://t.co/BOYiOJskjz pic.twitter.com/jR4IiI4JTS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2021

NBC News Meet the Press:

NBC News’ Chuck Todd fact checks DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after he claims that border is secure amid the crisishttps://t.co/SxVKHPfu6F pic.twitter.com/5Q804gi1Qg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2021

Fox News Sunday:

Fox News’ Chris Wallace calls out DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for Biden’s media blackout on the border crisishttps://t.co/ddP6LzmV8l pic.twitter.com/QgGYlzYCJt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2021

CNN State of the Union:

CNN’s Bash confronts DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on border-state Democrats saying Biden has fueled the crisishttps://t.co/Rzbmp9mtnz pic.twitter.com/EqXCaNlXdt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2021

CNN on the Biden gag order:

CNN’s Pamela Brown reports “as the situation at the US-Mexico border gets worse, the media is being kept from it”https://t.co/aQNE02RH7X pic.twitter.com/FVUm2IfyE2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2021

