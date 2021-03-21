https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/president-trump-start-new-social-media-platform-two-three-months-jason-miller/

President Trump is set to unveil his own social media platform in the next two to three months, according to advisor Jason Miller who spoke about Trump’s plans Sunday morning on the Fox News Channel program Media Buzz with host Howard Kurtz.

Miller, “…I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here with his own platform. And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media. It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform.”

“…Well, I can’t go much further than what I was able to just share, but I can say that it will be big once he starts. There have been a lot of high powered meetings he’s been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks who’ve been coming in. And I gotta tell you there have been, it’s just not one company that’s approached the President, there have been numerous companies. But I think the President does know what direction that he wants to head here. And this new platform is going to be big and everyone wants him. He’s gonna bring millions and millions, tens of millions of people to this new platform.”