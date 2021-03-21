https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/03/21/previously-deported-illegal-alien-rapes-two-young-girls-one-taxpayer-relief-shot-later-problem-solved-n347545
About The Author
Related Posts
Mitch McConnell Calls For President Trump to be Tried as a Criminal Over the Capital Riot But Is Afraid to Put it in Writing
February 14, 2021
Biden Throwing a Conniption That Twitter Wouldn't Transfer Trump's Followers to Him
December 24, 2020
Greg Abbott Explains to Joe Biden What 'Neanderthal Thinking' Actually Is in Must-Watch Segment
March 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy