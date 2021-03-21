https://www.oann.com/rep-cheney-participating-in-2022-olympics-would-whitewash-ccp-actions/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-cheney-participating-in-2022-olympics-would-whitewash-ccp-actions

March 21, 2021

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has joined several GOP lawmakers in calling for the U.S. to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. During an interview on Friday, Cheney cited China’s human rights abuses as a red flag that should deter America from participating in the event.

Cheney said the U.S. boycotted the Olympic Games in 1980 when the USSR hosted the event in Moscow. However, she admitted a boycott would impose a huge sacrifice on America’s top athletes.

“What we’re facing right now, the alternative to boycotting the Olympics would be participating in a show that essentially would be whitewashing what the Chinese Communist Party is doing around the world, and doing with respect to the Uyghurs, and I think that that would be wrong,” Cheney stated.

Allowing the Olympics to take place in Beijing would legitimize the Chinese authoritarian regime’s acts of genocide, destruction of the democratic rights in Hong Kong AND dangerous suppression of the COVID outbreak in Wuhan. We must #BoycottBeijing2022.https://t.co/1uT2KFSwqN — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) March 3, 2021

Cheney said she supports Rep. Michael Waltz’s (R-Fla.) push to change the 2022 game’s host country.

