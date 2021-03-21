https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-greene-does-not-believe-twitters-claim-her-account-was-suspended-error?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said during an interview on The Water Cooler with host David Brody on Monday that she was recently suspended on Twitter for a 12-hour period.

“They gave me a 12-hour suspension simultaneously, magically at the same time that Democrats introduced their resolution to expel me. They silenced me at the same time,” she said. “We emailed them immediately when the suspension started and repeatedly throughout the 12-hour suspension, but I served my time in Twitter jail just like someone that’s wrongly convicted of a crime and would have to serve out their full sentence in prison,” she said.

Twitter indicated that the move had been made “in error,” though the congresswoman believes it was intentional.

“I’m calling their number. I believe it was on purpose and I think everyone else knows it is too,” Greene told Brody during the interview.

“We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement, according to reports. “In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated,” the Twitter spokesperson noted.

The freshman Georgia Republican wants to have a conversation with the social media giant.

“So I’ve emailed Twitter government. I’m hoping to meet with them in person. I would like to meet with them and have a little chat about how I can run across all kinds of things on Twitter but I can do nothing wrong and get a 12-hour suspension. But it’s not just about me” she said, noting that the issue is “about the American people, conservatives that have been” booted from the platform “and silenced indefinitely.”

