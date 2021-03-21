https://www.dailywire.com/news/sen-paul-accuses-fauci-of-lying-blasts-karen-who-tattled-on-him-for-running-on-treadmill-without-mask

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of promulgating “a noble lie” regarding mask wearing and also called out a woman who made a scene at his gym because he was not wearing a mask on the treadmill.

Speaking with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday regarding a testy exchange he had with Fauci over the necessity of wearing masks after being vaccinated, Paul said, “There was Dr. Fauci’s opinion, his conjecture that someday there might be a [COVID-19] variant that escapes the control of the vaccine and becomes a pandemic and hospitalizes and kills people — but there’s no evidence that it has happened. He thinks it might happen, so you need to wear the mask until he’s sure that things that might happen are not going to happen.”

“There are no news reports and no scientific studies saying that after vaccination that there is some sort of widespread contagion that people vaccinated are spreading the disease,” Paul continued. “What Fauci won’t tell you is that he’s telling you a noble lie. He’s lying to you because he doesn’t think we’re smart enough to make decisions. His fear is, if the vaccinated quit wearing the mask, the unvaccinated will say, ‘What the hell, I’m not wearing a mask either.’”

Paul also spoke about a woman at his gym — whom he referred to as “a Karen” — who got upset because he was running on a treadmill without a mask. “I was on the treadmill the other day and some Karen goes and tells the people ‘He’s on a treadmill; he’s running without a mask’ … Is this the world we’re going to live in, where everybody’s reporting everyone and the Gestapo’s going to come [and] arrest you?”

WATCH:

Paul and Fauci got into a heated back-and-forth Friday. As The Daily Wire reported:

On Thursday, Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul got into a heated exchange with Dr. Anthony Fauci, during which Paul asserted to Fauci, “You’ve had the vaccine and you’re wearing two masks. Isn’t that theater?” Paul asked, “Given that no scientific studies have shown significant numbers of reinfections of patients previously infected or previously vaccinated, what specific studies do you cite to argue that the public should be wearing masks well into 2022?” “I’m not sure I understand the connection of what you’re saying about masks and reinfection,” Fauci replied. “We’re talking about people who have never been infected before.” “You’re telling everybody to wear a mask whether they’ve had an infection or a vaccine,” Paul fired. “What I’m saying is they have immunity and everybody agrees they have immunity. What studies do you have that people that’ve had the vaccine or had the infection are spreading the infection? If we’re not spreading the infection, isn’t it just theater?” “No, it’s not,” Fauci insisted.

WATCH:

Rand Paul just exploded on Dr. Fauci over the “need” for wearing masks after you’ve been vaccinated pic.twitter.com/OZproppExf — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 18, 2021

Related: WATCH: ‘You’ve Had The Vaccine And You’re Wearing Two Masks. Isn’t That Theater?’ Rand Paul In Heated Exchange With Fauci

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

