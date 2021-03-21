https://justthenews.com/government/local/multiple-people-dead-after-shooting-colorado-supermarket?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A suspect is in custody after a shooting on Monday at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store that resulted in 10 fatalities including a law enforcement officer, authorities said.

Boulder police Chief Maris Herold announced the number of fatalities on Monday night, according to the Associated Press, which noted that Herold identified 51-year-old Eric Talley as the deceased officer.

