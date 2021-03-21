https://www.dailywire.com/news/simon-schuster-announces-forthcoming-childrens-book-about-dr-fauci

Publishing company Simon & Schuster recently revealed the cover to their upcoming children’s book about Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The book, titled “Dr. Fauci: How A Boy From Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” is written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Alexandra Bye. The book can be pre-ordered ahead of its June 29 release.

CNN host Brian Stelter teased the forthcoming book on Sunday’s episode of “Reliable Sources,” the clip of which Messner tweeted.

Exciting morning here – @CNN‘s @brianstelter just revealed the cover for DR: FAUCI: HOW A BOY FROM BROOKLYN BECAME AMERICA’S DOCTOR on @ReliableSources! (Coming 6/29 from @simonschuster & available for pre-order today – https://t.co/f8OxdyPeTf) pic.twitter.com/0rasv2s7Np — katemessner (@KateMessner) March 21, 2021

“The definitive picture book biography of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the most crucial figures in the COVID-19 pandemic,” the publisher described the book.

“Before he was Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci was a curious boy in Brooklyn, delivering prescriptions from his father’s pharmacy on his blue Schwinn bicycle. His father and immigrant grandfather taught Anthony to ask questions, consider all the data, and never give up–and Anthony’s ability to stay curious and to communicate with people would serve him his entire life.”

“This engaging narrative, which draws from interviews the author did with Dr. Fauci himself, follows Anthony from his Brooklyn beginnings through medical school and his challenging role working with seven US presidents to tackle some of the biggest public health challenges of the past fifty years, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Extensive backmatter rounds out Dr. Fauci’s story with a timeline, recommended reading, a full spread of facts about vaccines and how they work, and Dr. Fauci’s own tips for future scientists.”

Messner, according to Simon & Schuster, “is passionately curious and writes books for kids who wonder, too.” She has won awards for some of her other books. Bye is an illustrator who specializes “in fun, colorful illustrations for a variety of media such as editorial and children’s publications.”

Fauci has become a national celebrity since the COVID-19 pandemic, and has received numerous awards and recognitions during the past year, including a $1 million Israeli prize established by the late Italian Israeli philanthropist Dan David.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Fauci, a leading voice in President Donald Trump’s White House coronavirus task force, was honored with the Dan David Prize for his service in public health and “speaking truth to power” during the pandemic, NPR reported[.] “As the COVID-19 pandemic unraveled, (Fauci) leveraged his considerable communication skills to address people gripped by fear and anxiety and worked relentlessly to inform individuals in the United States and elsewhere about the public health measures essential for containing the pandemic’s spread,” the award committee said in a statement. “In addition, he has been widely praised for his courage in speaking truth to power in a highly charged political environment.” The statement on the award seems to come as a slight against Trump, whom Fauci has publicly criticized.

