We reported earlier today that after falling three times going up the stairs to Airforce One, Joe Biden is taking the weekend off:

Is Joe Biden Losing His Grip? Aging President Takes Another Weekend Off After Friday Triple Fall

Now it’s being reported that his wife, Jill Biden, is hitting the road in his place as the key messenger of the trillion-dollar COVID ‘stimulus’ which gives billions to Democrat pet projects but less than a few thousand dollars to Americans whose jobs and livelihoods were destroyed by political mandates after the China coronavirus hit:

The fallacy of the Biden Administration and 2020 election win continues.

