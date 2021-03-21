https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/since-joe-weak-jill-biden-now-assigned-promote-massive-covid-stimulus-bill/

We reported earlier today that after falling three times going up the stairs to Airforce One, Joe Biden is taking the weekend off:

Now it’s being reported that his wife, Jill Biden, is hitting the road in his place as the key messenger of the trillion-dollar COVID ‘stimulus’ which gives billions to Democrat pet projects but less than a few thousand dollars to Americans whose jobs and livelihoods were destroyed by political mandates after the China coronavirus hit:

Jill Biden hits the road as a key messenger on the White House’s stimulus victory lap https://t.co/D5LDLWWjJG — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 20, 2021

The fallacy of the Biden Administration and 2020 election win continues.

