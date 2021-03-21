https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/21/sister-jean-knew-the-upset-was-coming-loyola-chicago-defeats-no-1-seed-illinois/

Congratulations to No. 8 seed Loyola University Chicago for their upset win against No. 1 seed Illinois in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday:

“All you have to do is believe”:

22-year-old center Cameron Krutwig instantly became a Twitter favorite for those who only saw him play today for the first time:

Cameron Krutwig was on a mission today 😤 19pts | 12reb | 5ast All heart from the @RamblersMBB senior. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/LfQkoETEQ2 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2021

King James, meet King Krut:

Guys, never bet against Sister Jean:

She knew the upset was coming:

And how great is this prayer?

Okay, so God is listening…. pic.twitter.com/fkdTDylwpS — Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraCBS) March 21, 2021

It worked, too:

Sister Jean’s prayer called for Loyola to hold Illinois under 30% from 3-pt range and you better believe it happened. pic.twitter.com/0Zyimv1Olk — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2021

Next stop, the Sweet Sixteen:

***

