Congratulations to No. 8 seed Loyola University Chicago for their upset win against No. 1 seed Illinois in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday:

“All you have to do is believe”:

22-year-old center Cameron Krutwig instantly became a Twitter favorite for those who only saw him play today for the first time:

King James, meet King Krut:

Guys, never bet against Sister Jean:

She knew the upset was coming:

And how great is this prayer?

It worked, too:

Next stop, the Sweet Sixteen:

