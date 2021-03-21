https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/21/sister-jean-knew-the-upset-was-coming-loyola-chicago-defeats-no-1-seed-illinois/
Congratulations to No. 8 seed Loyola University Chicago for their upset win against No. 1 seed Illinois in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday:
Ramblers defeat the Illini 71-58! @camkrutwig finishes with 19 PTs, 12 REBs, & 5 Assists. @lucasw2424 & @king_quise23 both with 14 PTs!#OnwardLU x #StillChasing pic.twitter.com/jyXMNxNXQU
— Loyola Men’s Basketball (@RamblersMBB) March 21, 2021
“All you have to do is believe”:
“All you have to do is believe.”#OnwardLU X #StillChasing pic.twitter.com/zysiN2rqAK
— Loyola Men’s Basketball (@RamblersMBB) March 21, 2021
22-year-old center Cameron Krutwig instantly became a Twitter favorite for those who only saw him play today for the first time:
Cameron Krutwig was on a mission today 😤
19pts | 12reb | 5ast
All heart from the @RamblersMBB senior. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/LfQkoETEQ2
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2021
King James, meet King Krut:
We don’t call him #KingKrut for nothing 👑#OnwardLU x #StillChasing pic.twitter.com/z2WgUnwLX4
— Loyola Men’s Basketball (@RamblersMBB) March 21, 2021
Guys, never bet against Sister Jean:
— Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) March 21, 2021
She knew the upset was coming:
#SisterJean knew the upset was coming 🤷♂️@RamblersMBB @TheAndyKatz#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/6stsKQDvbQ
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2021
And how great is this prayer?
Okay, so God is listening…. pic.twitter.com/fkdTDylwpS
— Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraCBS) March 21, 2021
It worked, too:
Sister Jean’s prayer called for Loyola to hold Illinois under 30% from 3-pt range and you better believe it happened. pic.twitter.com/0Zyimv1Olk
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2021
Next stop, the Sweet Sixteen:
ONTO THE SWEET SIXTEEN. #OnwardLU X #StillChasing pic.twitter.com/edagHZPeeF
— Loyola Men’s Basketball (@RamblersMBB) March 21, 2021
***
