UPDATED 11:30 AM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

As more Americans continue to get vaccinated daily, Operation Warp Speed officials are reminding the nation of the Trump administration’s efforts.

In an interview on Sunday, former head of Operation Warp Speed Dr. Moncef Slaoui said President Trump should be hailed for the majority of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout success. Slaoui added the Trump administration should take credit for at least 90 percent of distributions so far.

He went on to say Joe Biden’s comments regarding the Trump administration having no vaccine plan were untrue, calling it a “negative description of reality.”

“Of course the first thing was to accelerate the development of the vaccine. We contracted specifically 100 million doses of vaccine, but also built into the contract, options to acquire more vaccines once we knew they are effective,” Slaoui stated. “The plan was to order more vaccines when we knew they are more effective.”

A number of Republican lawmakers have criticized Biden for taking responsibility for the vaccine success.

