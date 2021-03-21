https://www.oann.com/suspect-in-icu-following-officer-involved-shooting-in-fla/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=suspect-in-icu-following-officer-involved-shooting-in-fla

UPDATED 12:50 PM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

A suspect was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Florida. On Saturday, Pasco County deputies returned fire on 79-year-old James Zambrotto after he threatened to kill people inside a gas station in a town north of Tampa.

Authorities said they tried to plead with the suspect to calm him down before he attempted to run while shooting at deputies. According to reports, officers returned fire and struck Zambrotto.

“It’s a tragedy, we wish to God nobody was harmed today, but because of his actions we had to take action,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco stated. “That action may have prevented him from harming someone else.”

In the meantime, no deputies were harmed and the suspect was said to be in stable condition at the ICU of a local hospital.

