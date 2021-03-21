https://www.lifezette.com/2021/03/suspect-stabs-jack-in-the-box-manager-after-being-asked-to-wear-a-mask/

With the recent opening of Texas, there have been numerous reports of people still being forced to adhere to the mask mandate placed due to COVID-19. While the state has no mandate, businesses are still free to ask patrons to wear a mask while shopping or ordering food. While a simple concept to grasp, one Texas man is facing jail time after he attacked and stabbed a fast-food manager who asked him to wear a mask.

The incident took place in League City, Texas at a local Jack in the Box. In the video footage released by the police, the manager can be seen talking to a customer. The interaction appears normal at first as the manager asked the customer to put on a mask or use the drive-thru service. The manager then turns around and that is when the man attacks him with what appears to be a pocket knife.

Luckily, employees defused the situation by attacking the customer and chasing him away before he fled on a bicycle. As for the manager, he was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for two stab wounds to his arm and one to his torso. He was later released.

The League City Police Department needs the public’s help identifying this man. He is suspected of stabbing an employee at a Jack in the Box in League City last night. If you recognize this man or have any information, please call 281-332-2566 pic.twitter.com/bgHe2XnZNR — LeagueCityTX (@LeagueCityTX) March 18, 2021

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: Kamioner: Of RINOs, Fake News, And Small d Democrats

It didn’t take long for the police to identify the suspect as James Henry Schultz, 53, during a media briefing by Police Chief Gary Ratliff. Ratliff said, “[Schultz] belligerently refused and said they did not want to serve him because he was homeless and began yelling that he would be contacting his attorney as he was filming with his cellphone.”

Hoping to stop future incidents like the one above from happening, Ratcliff asked the public to respect people’s businesses and the rules they wish to enforce. “I would ask that people respect the policies that have been put in place by these local businesses and any businesses around. A lot of these people…have had personal events with loved ones that have died and passed away as a result of COVID as have some of our officers.”

MORE NEWS: Carlson Calls Out Leftists On Atlanta

As for Schultz, it might be some time before he is able to enjoy the freshness of Jack in the Box as an arrest warrant for aggravated assault was issued.

This piece was written by Jeremy Porter on March 20, 2021. It originally appeared in DrewBerquist.com and is used by permission.

Read more at DrewBerquist.com:

Democrat Guam Delegate Uses Soldiers To Try And Intimidate Marjorie Taylor Greene

McConnell Shows Democrats The Political Cliff

Biden’s First Press Conference Announced

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

