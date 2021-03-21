https://www.theblaze.com/news/teen-vogue-staffer-offensive-tweets-mccammond

A senior Teen Vogue staffer who opposed Alexi McCammond’s hiring as editor-in-chief because of old offensive tweets has her own history of questionable tweets.

McCammond was hired by Condé Nast to be the new editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, but then decade-old tweets she wrote as a teenager were unearthed. Many staffers at Teen Vogue found the offensive tweets to be “racist and homophobic,” which were hurtful towards Asian and LGBTQ communities. Staffers “privately expressed concerns” to Condé Nast’s global chief content officer Anna Wintour and CEO Roger Lynch, according to a report from the Daily Beast. More than 20 Teen Vogue staffers also wrote a letter to management to express their concern about McCammond’s hiring.

Following the cancel culture firestorm, McCammond and Condé Nast parted ways.

McCammond announced her resignation from the Condé Nast magazine over the tweets she made when she was 17 years old.

“I became a journalist to help lift up the stories and voices of our most vulnerable communities. As a young woman of color, that’s part of the reason I was so excited to lead the Teen Vogue team in their next chapter,” McCammond said. “My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about — issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world — and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways.”

McCammond was a political journalist at Axios, an NBC and MSNBC contributor, and won an award from the National Association of Black Journalists for being the emerging journalist of the year.

It turns out that one of the Teen Vogue staffers who signed the letter advising management not to hire McCammond because of her racist tweets also wrote offensive tweets in the past. Christine Davitt, a senior social media manager at Teen Vogue, reportedly used the N-word in several tweets from a decade ago.

On March 8, Davitt posted the letter from the Teen Vogue staff to management on her Instagram with the caption: “So proud of my @teenvogue colleagues. The work continues…”

After McCammond announced she would be resigning, Davitt tweeted, “[Exhales the deepest sigh I have ever sighed],” according to the Post Millennial.

Now, Davitt’s tweets from 2009 and 2010 have resurfaced, which use the N-word. In two of the tweets, she appears to use the slur while talking to a friend. The third tweet reads, “I love the contradictory nature of the phrase ‘white n****.'”

Davitt calls herself a “queer fat filipinx femme in brooklyn” in her Instagram bio. Fox News reported, “Davitt says in multiple tweets that she is of mixed Irish and Filipino descent.”

Davitt’s own magazine published an op-ed in 2019 titled” “Stop Using the N-Word If You’re Not Black.” The Teen Vogue article lectured their readers, “There’s been much debate within the Black community about the N-word and just how much good our supposed ‘reclaiming’ of it can actually do. And in moments like this, that feels like a valid point. But one thing that shouldn’t be up for dispute is who gets to use it. And if you ain’t Black, that ain’t you.”

Davitt has since locked her Twitter account and protected her tweets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

