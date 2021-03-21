https://amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/mar/20/texas-governor-orders-probe-drinking-water-bidens-/

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered an investigation Saturday into the water supply for a camp the Biden administration has opened for migrant children, after he said water at another camp proved to be undrinkable.

The investigation is focused on a holding facility in Pecos.

It’s the fourth one the Biden team has opened as it rushes to try to handle the surge of illegal immigrant children jumping the border. They are being drawn by a change in policy President Biden from the Trump years, allowing children to stay despite a border-wide coronavirus pandemic expulsion order.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week refused to say whether he’d anticipated the surge or whether he was caught off guard.

Mr. Abbott said the rush to open the camps to hold children is evidence they were not prepared.

Adding to that sense is the camp in Midland, Texas, where Mr. Abbott said the water supply was found to be undrinkable.

He asked the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to look into the Pecos facility to ensure there will be no repeat.

“The Biden administration continues to show that it is dangerously unprepared to handle the surge in illegal border crossings as they rush to open yet another facility for unaccompanied minors in Texas,” the Republican governor said.

