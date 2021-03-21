https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/21/the-botoxed-crabapple-doesnt-fall-far-from-the-tree-christine-pelosis-lame-attack-on-desantis-backfires-on-her-mom/

We hate to break it to Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine, but Governor DeSantis isn’t responsible for the city of Miami … the mayor is. You’d think since her mother has been in politics since God was a boy she’d know better but nope.

Once a Pelosi, always a Pelosi.

They’re terrified of DeSantis.

And they should be.

I am old enough to remember when people claimed the Super Bowl was going to be a super spreader event. How’s that going? — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) March 21, 2021

I’m old enough to remember Thanksgiving,Christmas, New Year’s, and then the Super Bowl turning out to not be super spreaders… — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) March 21, 2021

How it started / How it’s going, Pelosi style: pic.twitter.com/EQekAtEnB0 — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) March 21, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Remember when her mom told people to go to Chinatown during the most dangerous and contagious time of the virus so they could prove they weren’t racist?

Good times.

Democrat mayor of Miami – sorry — Me Chomper (@chmpr) March 21, 2021

But somehow this is the governor’s fault because HE’S A REPUBLICAN.

And because his actions are contradictory to the overreaching bureaucracy and he makes them all look stupid.

