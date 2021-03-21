https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/03/21/the-worst-situation-weve-seen-arizonas-governor-tries-to-explain-the-border-crisis-to-the-biden-admin-and-d-c/

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) calls the situation at the border a “crisis” and is attempting to help the Biden administration and others in D.C. better grasp what is happening there.

These are strong comments from a governor who has held office since 2014.

Leading a state located along the border, Gov. Ducey would certainly be in a position to understand the severity of what is taking place.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...