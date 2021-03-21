https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/21/they-are-lying-to-our-face-dhs-sec-mayorkas-goes-full-baghdad-bob-during-interview-on-meet-the-press/

DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas boldly declared on “Meet the Press” this morning that the “border is closed”:

WATCH: DHS Sec. Mayorkas tells @chucktodd the “border is closed.” #MTP@SecMayorkas: “We are expelling families, we are expelling single adults and we have made a decision that we will not expel young, vulnerable children.” pic.twitter.com/OUsNj66eh7 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 21, 2021

Never go full Baghdad Bob, guys:

pic.twitter.com/OGYFyYfgpq — Siraj Hashmi on the lam (@SirajAHashmi) March 21, 2021

This is what’s known as a lie:

They are lying to our face. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 21, 2021

But don’t take our word for it. Here’s ABC News this morning:

.Local law enforcement reveals to @ABC what has changed in the past couple of months at the border: AZ Sheriff: “The message is that this border is open for business and you can come across. If you get across, there will be no consequences. That’s the message we hear.” pic.twitter.com/EYIGzAVrLD — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) March 21, 2021

Maybe they should try “pretty please don’t come”?

.@SecMayorkas urged migrants to not travel to the southern border. “We strongly urge, and the message is clear, not to do so now. I cannot overstate the perils of the journey that they take.” #MTP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 21, 2021

Anyway, the message being heard right now is “send your kids alone” which is going to make the situation much, much worse:

So in other words, “send your kids alone.” That’s going to be the takeaway from this. https://t.co/bK8cD8iWh4 — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) March 21, 2021

Mayorkas also blamed former President Trump for what’s going on:

The Biden administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge at the U.S.-Mexico border. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says President Biden is rebuilding a system weakened by former President Trump. https://t.co/fR3N1olVaq — The Associated Press (@AP) March 21, 2021

Nice try, but no. This is all on Joe Biden:

WATCH AGAIN: Surges of unaccompanied minors have been cyclical, occurring under Presidents Obama, Trump and now Biden … But the administration says the U.S. is on pace to encounter more migrants on the southwest border than it has in the last 20 years. pic.twitter.com/SvLVPpWHdt — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 21, 2021

Flashback: They were warned this would happen, too:

Flashback from Late November: “Trump officials warn of new border surge if Biden reverses immigration policies.” 🎯 They were explicitly warned, they knew it was coming, then they created the crisis anyway & are trying to blame it on the last guys.https://t.co/pEwPAgUn3h — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 21, 2021

And here’s the response from Trump:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history. All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast. The pathetic, clueless performance of Secretary Mayorkas on the Sunday Shows today was a national disgrace. His self-satisfied presentation—in the middle of the massive crisis he helped engineer—is yet more proof he is incapable of leading DHS. Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens then the whole world will come. Furthermore, the Mayorkas Gag Order on our Nation’s heroic border agents and ICE officers should be the subject of an immediate congressional investigation. But it’s clear they are engaged in a huge cover-up to hide just how bad things truly are. The only way to end the Biden Border Crisis is for them to admit their total failure and adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies. They must immediately complete the wall, which can be done in a matter of weeks—they should never have stopped it. They are causing death and human tragedy. In addition to the obvious, drugs are pouring into our country at record levels from the Southern Border, not to mention human and sex trafficking. This Administration’s reckless policies are enabling and encouraging crimes against humanity. Our Country is being destroyed!

***

Tags:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

