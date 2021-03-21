https://freebeacon.com/campus/this-week-in-campus-insanity-vol-36/

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Profs Want to Scrap Term ‘Quantum Supremacy’ Because It Sounds Too Much Like ‘White Supremacy’ | The College Fix

The physics term “quantum supremacy” should be renamed because the word supremacy is too closely linked to white supremacy and “risks sustaining divisions in race, gender, and class,” according to St. Anselm College physics professor Ian Durham and University of Bristol math professor Karoline Wiesner. The professors published an article in Scientific American explaining why physicists should be more racially sensitive.

5. UNC Chapel Hill Spends $72,000 in COVID-19 Relief Funds on Snitching App | The College Fix

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill spent $72,000 in state coronavirus relief aid to develop the SaferWays app, which students can use to snitch on other students who aren’t socially distancing or wearing masks.

4. Cornell University Women’s Resource Center Offers More Classes for Specific Identities | Campus Reform

In addition to Cornell’s segregated rock climbing classes, the Ivy League school is now offering yoga courses for students who are “BIPOC”—black, indigenous, and people of color—and “QTPOC”—queer or transgender people of color. It will also have classes for “women + femme folx.”

3. Skidmore College Refuses to Recognize Club Over ‘Troublesome’ Pro-Israel Stance | Washington Free Beacon

Skidmore College’s student government denied the pro-Israel Progressive Zionists for Peace’s request for a club trial period because “a dialogue focused” group with “one perspective” would be “troublesome.” The student government recently granted a trial period to Students for Justice in Palestine, a student group known to intimidate Jewish students on college campuses

2. North Carolina State University Mandatory Diversity Training Includes ‘Whitesplaining,’ ‘Toxic Masculinity,’ and ‘Hate Speech’ Lessons | Campus Reform

Topics for North Carolina State University’s mandatory diversity and inclusion training for students include “identity transitions,” “oppression,” and “privilege.” The training defines “___splaining” as a privileged person’s assuming expertise and explaining oppression to an oppressed person and notes that “whitesplaining” is a form of racism.

1. Princeton Theological Seminary Separates Students by Race to Create ‘Safety’ in Mandatory Antiracism Training | Young America’s Foundation

A mandatory racial bias training for students and staff at Princeton Theological Seminary segregated groups based on race. White trainees were told to “grapple with their whiteness … in a way that does not harm our colleagues and co-students of color.”

