The NYPD released these photos of a suspect in the assault on a 68-year-old Asian man inside a subway station in lower Manhattan on Friday.

“Seen him? Know who he is?” the NYPD asks:

WANTED for AN Assault inside of the Franklin and Varick Street Subway Station . #manhattan@[email protected] on 3/19/21 @ 2:40 PM. The suspect punched a 68 year old male in the head causing multiple injuries. Reward up to $2500 Seen him ? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/1ccIm3xmS2 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 21, 2021

The victim was left in critical condition after the reportedly unprovoked attack:

A 68-year-old man was punched in the face by this stranger while riding the No. 1 train in Tribeca Friday, leaving him in critical condition. @ParnellWesley Have information? Please call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.https://t.co/ih3hK00bPj — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 21, 2021

And the suspect reportedly shouted, “YOU MOTHERF___ING ASIAN” during the assault:

“YOU MOTHERF—ING ASIAN” —

A 68-year-old man was punched in the face by the now-wanted attacker at Franklin St. stop of No. 1 train He’s in critical condition. A man who helped: “If I saw this happen again, I would do the right thing.” 📞800-577-TIPShttps://t.co/ih3hJZIAXL pic.twitter.com/TcKojFkto2 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 21, 2021

Twitchy regular Tariq Nasheed questioned if the NYPD is somehow behind “these random attacks on Asian [sic] using Black people”

Many ppl believe that the NYPD is orchestrating these random attacks on Asian using Black people who are paid “assets”..I’m not sure how true this theory is..But when suspects dressed like Blaxploitation characters, using “jive turkey” 70’s dialog like this, it seems questionable https://t.co/FL5EX34BJh — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) March 21, 2021

Or, if it’s not the NYPD using “paid assets,” it must be Trump-inspired rhetoric, right?

.@RalstonReports said Trump is to blame for the uptick of violence and anti-Asian American rhetoric by using terms like the “China virus.” “That clearly has exacerbated these problems based on the stats that you just put up there, Chuck. And no law is going to solve that..” #MTP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 21, 2021

& on Atlanta shootings “there has been a rising tide of bigotry..of racism, anti-Semitism, anti-Asian violence, partly because of Donald Trump, partly because of COVID, partly because there are a lot of lonely young men..cut loose from society, who are struggling” @nytdavidbrooks — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) March 21, 2021

Veteran TV journalist Connie Chung tells @brianstelter ⁦@ReliableSources⁩ that the media have been miserably late in covering anti-Asian violence until after the Atlanta shootings. Trump’s ‘China virus’ and ‘kung flu’ remarks fanned the flames of hate. pic.twitter.com/ogDe8yTlhQ — 𝖠𝗌𝗂𝖺𝗇 𝖠𝗆𝖾𝗋𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗇 𝖫𝖾𝗀𝖺𝗅 (@aaldef) March 21, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blamed rhetoric used by the Trump administration for the increasing violence and threats against Asian-Americans. https://t.co/4kolQr9oct via @politicususa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 17, 2021

Or not.

