https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/21/trump-inspired-rhetoric-nypd-releases-photo-of-the-suspect-in-an-assault-on-a-68-year-old-asian-man-in-nyc/

The NYPD released these photos of a suspect in the assault on a 68-year-old Asian man inside a subway station in lower Manhattan on Friday.

“Seen him? Know who he is?” the NYPD asks:

The victim was left in critical condition after the reportedly unprovoked attack:

And the suspect reportedly shouted, “YOU MOTHERF___ING ASIAN” during the assault:

Twitchy regular Tariq Nasheed questioned if the NYPD is somehow behind “these random attacks on Asian [sic] using Black people”

Or, if it’s not the NYPD using “paid assets,” it must be Trump-inspired rhetoric, right?

Or not.

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...