Former President Trump for the first time discussed the lengthy letter he wrote “from the heart” to President Biden and left in the Oval Office on Jan. 20.

“Basically I wish him luck and, you know, it was a couple of pages long and it was from the heart because I want to see him do well,” Trump said during a recent interview on the podcast “The Truth with Lisa Boothe.”

But Trump also sounded a bit bitter over the 2020 election.

“Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that you know, I would never concede and by the way, Hillary Clinton said he should never concede. Hillary Clinton, the things she said were so horrible,” he said.

“I want him to do well, but that doesn’t include closing up the Keystone Pipeline, which by the way, environmentally is much better than having (crude oil) on trains. But (Biden’) friend and supporter Warren Buffett has trains. Nobody ever talks about that.”

Biden never disclosed the contents of Trump’s letter but called it “very generous.”

Trump left the White House early on Jan. 20 and did not attend Biden’s inauguration. But he kept alive the 32-year tradition of the leave-behind note. Usually, the outgoing president leaves a note in a drawer in the Resolute Desk, a gift from Queen Victoria to President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1880. The desk is built from the oak timbers of the British Arctic exploration ship HMS Resolute.

President Ronald Reagan began the tradition in 1989 when he left the White House after two terms in office, leaving a note for his successor, his own Vice President George H.W. Bush.

