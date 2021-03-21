https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-to-launch-new-social-media-platform-in-next-couple-of-months-after-meetings-with-companies-report

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to launch his own social media platform in the next couple of months after hosting numerous meetings with companies at Mar-a-Lago.

An adviser to Trump made the revelation on Sunday during an interview on Fox News’s “MediaBuzz” with host Howard Kurtz.

“The fact the president’s been off of social media for a while because his press releases, his statements have actually been getting almost more play than he ever did on Twitter before,” adviser Jason Miller claimed. “I’m not sure if that’s because the length of them are a bit longer. [We] even had one reporter say that she thought it was much more elegant, the way that the president was able to communicate his thoughts and very much looked more presidential in that longer form.”

“But I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here with his own platform,” he continued. “And this is something that I think will be the the hottest ticket in social media. It’s going to completely redefine the game and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does. But it will be his own platform.”

Miller said Trump has had “a lot of high-powered meetings” at Mar-a-Lago with “numerous companies” about creating a platform that he hopes will bring in “tens of millions of people.”

