Former President Donald Trump unloaded on Democrat President Joe Biden on Sunday over Biden’s border crisis, saying that the border was secure when he left office and that Biden is singlehandedly responsible for the crisis that has unfolded.

Trump’s remarks came at approximately the same time that Biden claimed on Sunday that he would eventually visit the border and that he knows “what’s going on in those facilities.”

“We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history,” Trump said. “All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a [sic] just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast.”

Trump tore into Department of Homeland of Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his actions while leading DHS, which have been widely criticized.

“The pathetic, clueless performance of Secretary Mayorkas on the Sunday Shows today was a national disgrace,” Trump said. “His self-satisfied presentation—in the middle of the massive crisis he helped engineer—is yet more proof he is incapable of leading DHS. Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens[,] then the whole world will come.”

“Furthermore, the Mayorkas Gag Order on our Nation’s heroic border agents and ICE officers should be the subject of an immediate congressional investigation,” Trump continued, “But it’s clear they are engaged in a huge cover-up to hide just how bad things truly are. The only way to end the Biden Border Crisis is for them to admit their total failure and adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies.”

Photojournalists and reporters have repeatedly complained that the Biden administration is blocking them from being able to view what is happening on the border.

“They must immediately complete the wall, which can be done in a matter of weeks—they should never have stopped it,” Trump concluded. “They are causing death and human tragedy. In addition to the obvious, drugs are pouring into our country at record levels from the Southern Border, not to mention human and sex trafficking. This Administration’s reckless policies are enabling and encouraging crimes against humanity. Our Country is being destroyed!”

