https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/us-allies-impose-sanctions-china-human-rights-violation-against-uyghur-muslims?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S., Canada, Britain, and the European Union are set Monday to announce sanctions on China over human rights violations against its Uyghur Muslims population, according to a news report.

The possible sanctions were reported by Politico, base upon what the news website said was information from two people familiar with the issue.

The sanctions are expected to include economic ones on individuals alleged to be involved with the mistreatment of the Muslims in the Xinjiang region of China.