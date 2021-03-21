https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/21/umm-pretty-sure-thats-you-bro-brian-stelter-mashes-his-own-taters-with-attempted-dunk-on-fox-news/
Brian is gonna Brian … but c’mon man!
It’s like the guy has less than zero self-awareness. Oh, and he seriously needs a hobby, it can’t be healthy for him to spend so much time watching one news channel.
Easiest job in media: Fox banner writer? pic.twitter.com/H6jJgs6m2i
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 21, 2021
Oh Brian.
Brian Brian Brian.
This belongs in the Backfire Hall of Fame.
Truly.
No, CNN has them beat… pic.twitter.com/SMQ0xnP2Vs
— The Excommunicated Who That Horton Heard (@RantsOutloud) March 21, 2021
A Fauci Ouchie?
REALLY?!
And he’s making fun of Fox News for being honest about Democrats?
Remember that time, your own chyron writer misspelled “Reliable” from your own show Reliable Sources? 😂😂😂 (hint: I’ll give you one guess who that was). Oh Brian, you self own so well.
— Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) March 21, 2021
Ouch.
It’s so weird how you watch it full time.
— Jodi (@APLMom) March 21, 2021
Almost creepy.
I’m pretty sure the person with the easiest job in media is the guy who sits around reporting on Fox News banners.
— InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) March 21, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
This.
Because Dem jokes write themselves?
— Cages. It’s all cages. (@IAMISjp) March 21, 2021
How refreshing, right?
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 21, 2021
— Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) March 21, 2021
Still looking for what was wrong with the chyron. It was accurate.
— Holding a funeral for the media 📺 (@NuLLnVoiD4prez) March 21, 2021
People like you make it easy
— Brian Edwards (@BEgood31567) March 21, 2021
Yes, he does make it easy.
And we here at Twitchy THANK HIM.
Heh.
***
