We’re excited about our next virtual event: Rescuing History and Education from The 1619 Project. Pre-registration for this event is required.

The 1619 Project, which aims to falsely rewrite American history, has found its way into our education system. We’ve catalogued The 1619 Project here since its publication. What’s going on? What can be done? And how we can we be involved? This solutions-based discussion will answer those questions and more. The panel discussion will include a Q&A portion. We welcome you to join in the discussion, but to do so, you’ll need to register by clicking the button beneath.

About our panel:

Professor William A. Jacobson

Clinical Law Professor

Cornell Law School

President

Legal Insurrection Foundation

William A. Jacobson is a Clinical Professor of Law and Director of the Securities Law Clinic at Cornell Law School. He is a 1981 graduate of Hamilton College and a 1984 graduate of Harvard Law School. Prior to joining the Cornell law faculty in 2007, Professor Jacobson practiced law in New York City (1985-1993) and Providence, Rhode Island (1994-2006), A more complete listing of Professor Jacobson’s professional background is available at the Cornell Law School website.

Professor Jacobson was the founder of Legal Insurrection website in 2008.

Professor Lucas Morel

Jr. Professor of Politics

Washington and Lee University

Professor Morel arrivedat W&L in July 1999 from Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where he had taught from 1994 to 1999 at John Brown University. He also teaches in the Master’s Program in American History and Government at Ashland University in Ohio, summer programs for the Claremont Institute for the Study of Statesmanship and Political Philosophy, and high school teacher workshops sponsored by the John M. Ashbrook Center, the Gilder-Lehrman Institute, and the Liberty Fund. In 2008-09, he was the Garwood Visiting Research Fellow at the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions at Princeton University. Prof. Morel is a trustee of the Supreme Court Historical Society, former president of the Abraham Lincoln Institute, a consultant on Library of Congress exhibits on Lincoln and the Civil War, was a member of the scholarly board of advisors for the Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Commission, and currently serves on the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, which will plan activities to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. He has written for the “Los Angeles Times,” “Christian Science Monitor,” and “Richmond Times-Dispatch,” and recently completed a book titled “Lincoln and the American Founding” for the Concise Lincoln Library Series of Southern Illinois University Press (to be published July 4th, 2020).

Dr. Mary Grabar

Resident Fellow

Alexander Hamilton Institute

Author, “Debunking ‘The 1619 Project’”

Mary Grabar, author of Debunking Howard Zinn: Exposing the Fake History That Turned a Generation against America (2019), earned her Ph.D. in English from the University of Georgia in 2002, after working in advertising and as a free-lance writer. While holding a series of positions as an instructor, the last in the Program in American Democracy and Citizenship at Emory University, she wrote articles about the corruption of education, including by Howard Zinn, and founded the nonprofit Dissident Prof Education Project (dissidentprof.com). In 2014, she became a resident fellow at the Alexander Hamilton Institute for the Study of Western Civilization in Clinton, New York. Her next book, “Debunking ‘The 1619 Project’” (Regnery) is scheduled for publication in summer 2021.

Ian Rowe

Resident Fellow

American Enterprise Institute

Ian Rowe is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he focuses on education and upward mobility, family formation, and adoption. Mr. Rowe is also the cofounder of Vertex Partnership Academies, a new network of character-based International Baccalaureate high schools opening in the Bronx in 2022; the chairman of the board of Spence-Chapin, a nonprofit adoption services organization; and the cofounder of the National Summer School Initiative. He concurrently serves as a senior visiting fellow at the Woodson Center and a writer for the 1776 Unites Campaign.

Until July 1, 2020, Mr. Rowe was CEO of Public Prep, a nonprofit network of public charter schools based in the South Bronx and Lower East Side of Manhattan. Before joining Public Prep, he was deputy director of postsecondary success at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and public affairs at MTV, director of strategy and performance measurement at the USA Freedom Corps office in the White House, and cofounder and president of Third Millennium Media. Mr. Rowe also joined Teach for America in its early days.

Mr. Rowe has been widely published in the popular press, including in the New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Examiner. He is often interviewed on talk radio programs. He is also the author of a forthcoming book tentatively titled “Agency” (Templeton Press), which seeks to inspire young people of all races to build strong families and become masters of their own destiny.

Mr. Rowe has an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was the first black editor-in-chief of The Harbus, the Harvard Business School newspaper; a BS in computer science engineering from Cornell University; and a diploma in electrical engineering from Brooklyn Technical High School (Brooklyn Tech), one of New York City’s elite public schools, which specializes in science, technology, and mathematics.

Moderated by Kemberlee Kaye:

Director of Operations and Editorial Development

Legal Insurrection Foundation

Kemberlee Kaye has a background working in immigration law, and as a grassroots organizer, digital media strategist, campaign lackey, and muckraker. Over the years Kemberlee has worked with FreedomWorks, Americans for Prosperity, James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, and Senator John Cornyn’s campaign, among others. Kemberlee is the Senior Contributing Editor of Legal Insurrection website, where she has worked since 2014.

Kemberlee, her husband, their daughters, and their son live in her native Houston, Texas.

