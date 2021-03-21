http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7Bdde6CnDFY/

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that it is a “distortion in values” that the Georgia legislature is attempting to eliminate same-day voting registration when you can buy a gun and fire it on the same day.

When asked about the shootings at Atlanta area spas, Warnock said, “I’ve long pushed for hate crimes laws here in the state of Georgia. It took entirely too long to get one on the books here. Thankfully we do have that law on the books right now. In addition to that, we need reasonable gun reform in our country. This shooter was able to kill all of these folks the same day he purchased a firearm. But right now, what is our legislature doing?”

“They’re busy under the gold dome in Georgia trying to prevent people from being able to vote the same day they register,” he continued. “I think that suggests a distortion in values when you can buy a gun and create this much carnage and violence on the same day, but if you want to exercise your right to vote as an American citizen, the same legislature that should be focused on this is busy erecting barriers to that constitutional right.”

