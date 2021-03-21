https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/544219-watch-scenes-from-spring-break-in-miami

Thousands of people have gathered in South Florida in recent days, prompting leaders in Miami Beach to declare a state of emergency and enact a curfew that could be extended through the middle of April. 

Photos and videos taken in Miami Beach and Miami show packed beaches, sidewalks, bars and restaurants. Many spring breakers are seen flouting social distancing guidelines, not wearing face coverings and celebrating what at least one person described as the end of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Public health officials have said citizens should not let their guards down or relax public health measures too quickly as the government rolls out a mass vaccination effort and begins the process of reopening safely. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...