https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/544219-watch-scenes-from-spring-break-in-miami

Thousands of people have gathered in South Florida in recent days, prompting leaders in Miami Beach to declare a state of emergency and enact a curfew that could be extended through the middle of April.

Photos and videos taken in Miami Beach and Miami show packed beaches, sidewalks, bars and restaurants. Many spring breakers are seen flouting social distancing guidelines, not wearing face coverings and celebrating what at least one person described as the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Public health officials have said citizens should not let their guards down or relax public health measures too quickly as the government rolls out a mass vaccination effort and begins the process of reopening safely.

Paints face and hair like the Joker, goes to South Beach, climbs up on a car with an American flag, screams “Fucking COVID is over baby!” and makes it rain. #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/JTLEjzCZps — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 20, 2021

Today’s center of the #COVIDIOTS universe is Miami Beach, Florida. pic.twitter.com/Wo8JeNfDFa — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) March 21, 2021

MIAMI BEACH CURFEW: Miami Beach imposed an emergency 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew after spring breakers trashed restaurants, brawled in the streets, and gathered by the thousands without masks or social distancing. https://t.co/T1GOv27Q9m pic.twitter.com/AOtMY44QpE — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 21, 2021

Crowds in Miami, Florida, fled police following the start of an 8p.m. curfew due to “overwhelming” spring break crowds. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber announced the new measures, saying the city feels at times “out of control.” https://t.co/fvzm80Q9Zi pic.twitter.com/qDx3HkSEbq — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2021

Another Friday on Miami Beach during this Spring Break – live at 11 p.m. with what city officials are calling chaos pic.twitter.com/ElNb3agYUs — Stephanie Bertini (@StephanieNBC6) March 20, 2021

The City of Miami Beach declares a State of Emergency. Safety measures include an 8 p.m. curfew in the city’s High Imapct Zone along with closures of the causeways beginning tonight. Read more: https://t.co/2aleyVaON4 pic.twitter.com/cdFRYAy6mg — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 20, 2021

The Miami Beach curfew isn’t going so well pic.twitter.com/ixkuVLqc5v — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) March 21, 2021

